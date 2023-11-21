TNI Evening News Headlines – November 21, 2023

➡️ Puri administration makes elaborate arrangements for crowd control during Panchuka.
➡️ President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a 2-day visit to Odisha, flagged off 2 express trains and 1 MEMU train from Badampahar station in Mayurbhanj on Tuesday.
➡️ President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates a Skill Training Centre at Pahadpur in Mayurbhanj district.
➡️ MLA Bijay Shankar-Somalika discord: Somalika appears before Cuttack marriage registrar; Somalika was asked to appear with evidence supporting her objection to Bijay Shankar’s marriage application.
➡️ Indian Navy in association with DRDO successfully undertook Guided Flight Trials of 1st indigenously developed Naval Anti Ship Missile from Seaking 42B helo.
➡️ Indian Air Force flew in a further 18 tonnes of load from Rourkela to Dehradun. Specialist equipment is also being flown in from Bengaluru.
➡️ Centre advises TV channels not to sensationalize Uttarkashi incident.
➡️ Rupee settles 3 paise higher at 83.35 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️ Sensex climbs 275.62 points to settle at 65,930.77; Nifty rises 89.40 points to 19,783.40.
➡️ Sri Lanka will no longer host the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024, which will now be held in South Africa: ICC.
➡️ At least 37 dead after stampede at military stadium in Republic of Congo during recruitment event.
