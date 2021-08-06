Bronze Medal Match: Women’s Hockey Team goes down Fighting

TNI Bureau: The Indian Women’s team played brilliant Hockey, but failed to prevail over Great Britain in the Bronze Medal match at the Tokyo Olympics, missing the glory by a whisker. They lost to Britain 3-4.

India were leading 3-2 after the half time, but conceded one goal in the 3rd quarter and another in the 4th quarter to lose the match and history.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In this tense and exciting bronze medal match, Gurjit Kaur scored two goals while Vandana Kataria scored one goal.

The Indian Women had begun their Tokyo Olympics campaign on a disastrous note by losing their first 3 matches (1-5 vs Netherlands, 0-2 vs Germany and 1-4 vs Great Britain). They bounced back in the remaining two matches by winning 1-0 against Ireland and 4-3 vs South Africa).

They beat World No. 2 Australia 1-0 in the Quarterfinals to storm into the semifinals. In the semis, they lost to Argentina 1-2.