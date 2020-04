Breaking News @ USA Corona Update – April 24, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 1,959 new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 38,958 new cases of Coronavirus. Death Toll in the USA has crossed 52,000 mark, while number of positive cases has topped 925,000.

France has reported 389 COVID-19 deaths and 1,645 positive cases. Italy has reported 420 deaths and 3,021 positive cases while Spain witnessed 367 new deaths and 6,740 cases.

768 new deaths and 5,386 positive cases were reported from the UK. Belgium has reported 189 new deaths and 1,496 positive cases. Germany witnessed 185 new deaths and 1,870 +VE cases. 357 deaths and 3,503 confirmed cases were reported from Brazil.

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide stands at 2,828,826. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 197,000 mark. 798,371 people have recovered so far.

USA Corona Update:

👉 1,959 new deaths; 38,958 confirmed cases in last 24 hours.

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 52,193; Number of Cases – 925,232.

👉 New York accounts for 31% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 110,432 COVID-19 patients in the US have recovered so far.

👉 USA has conducted over 5 million tests so far.

👉 New York reports 422 new deaths; 8,130 new positive cases.

👉 18 sailors on the USS Kidd destroyer test positive for coronavirus.

👉 New York State – 21,291 deaths; 277,445 cases

👉 New Jersey – 5,617 deaths; 102,196 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 2,556 deaths; 50,969 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 1,736 deaths; 40,149 cases

👉 California – 1,594 deaths; 40,812 cases

👉 Michigan – 3,085 deaths; 36,641 cases

👉 Illinois – 1,795 deaths; 39,658 cases

👉 Florida – 1,046 deaths; 30,533 cases

👉 Louisiana – 1,660 deaths; 26,140 cases

👉 Texas – 601 deaths; 23,170 cases

👉 Georgia – 899 deaths; 22,491 cases

👉 Connecticut – 1,764 deaths; 23,921 cases

👉 Maryland – 798 deaths; 16,616 cases

👉 Washington – 723 deaths; 13,176 cases

👉 Indiana – 741 deaths; 13,680 cases

👉 Ohio – 690 deaths; 15,169 cases

👉 Colorado – 674 deaths; 12,256 cases