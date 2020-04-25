Corona Update (Afternoon News) – April 25, 2020

* Industries/contractors will be allowed to transport their labourers from camps to workplaces within the State who have already completed 14-day quarantine period.

* Odisha Government tracks mobile phone usage to trace Bengal returnees; over 2900 people returned from WB on or after March 25, have been traced so far.

* Results of Odisha Matric exam will be announced within 45 days of commencement of answer sheets’ evaluation; number of centres will be increased to maintain Covid 19 social distancing norms: Education Minister, Samir Dash.

* Ministry of Home Affairs issues clarification after its order for opening shops triggers confusion amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

* No order to open any kind of restaurant: Joint Secretary (Home Affairs) Punya Salila Srivastava.

* There is no order to open barber shops, hair salons and liquor shops: MHA.

* In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls allowed to open. In urban areas,except containment zones,all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops & shops in residential complexes allowed to open.

* In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighborhood shops & shops in residential complexes are allowed to open, operating with 50% staff. Shops in markets/market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open.

* No public gatherings allowed in Uttar Pradesh till June 30, says Office of CM Yogi Adityanath.

* COVID19 +VE cases climb to 489 in Karnataka including 18 deaths and 153 discharges.

* Govt should formulate a national plan for COVID-19 under Disaster Management Act: Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

* COVID19 death toll in Indore rises to 57 with two more fatalities; cases climb to 1,085 after 56 people test positive.

* There are 92 coronavirus hotspots in Delhi, but the entire city is not a hotspot: Health minister.

* Coronavirus positive cases stands at 1,016 in Andhra Pradesh; the toll stands at 31.

* A junior doctor at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital at Aligarh Muslim University tests positive for coronavirus.

* 27 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, tally rises to 2,061.

* Jama Masjid in Delhi remains closed for public amid Corona Lockdown.

* A SpiceJet freighter carrying approximately 18 tons of medical and emergency supplies from Shanghai, China landed at Delhi airport late last night.

* Nepal extends ban on operations of domestic and international flights till 15th May.