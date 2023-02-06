Bobby Das oversees preparations for 11th Day Rituals of Naba Das

TNI Bureau: Jajpur MLA and organisational secretary of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Pranab Prakash Das today visited Jharsuguda and held discussion regarding the 11th day rituals of late Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das with his family members.

Apart from holding discussion with the bereaved family members of Naba, Das paid floral tributes to the late party leader at the latter’s house and visited the venue of the ekadashi rituals and inspected the ongoing preparations.

Cuttack Municipality Corporation (CMC) Mayor Subash Singh was also among others who were present during the visit of Pranab Prakash to the residence of Naba Das.

The Ekadashaha rituals of Naba Das will be observed tomorrow.

On the other hand, the late Health Minister’s family members led by his son Bishal Das conducted his ‘Asthi Bisarjan’ in the sacred water of the Ganga River at Prayagraj today on the ninth day of his death.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Naba Das was shot by former police ASI Gopal Das in Jharsuguda last Sunday. Later, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Appolo Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The Odisha Crime Branch is investing the sensation case by arresting the accused ASI.