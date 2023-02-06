Powerful Earthquake strikes Turkey & Syria; Over 700 Killed 

TNI Bureau: Over 700 people were killed as powerful earthquake of 7.8 magnitude struck Turkey and Syria while they were sleeping this morning, said reports.

The quake reportedly struck at 4:17 am local time (0117 GMT) at a depth of about 17.9 kilometres (11 miles), the US agency said, with a 6.7-magnitude aftershock striking 15 minutes later.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

At least 420 people were killed in government-held areas of Syria in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that had its epicentre in southeastern Turkey,

Turkey has reported 350 deaths so far and counting. Hundreds of buildings and facilities crashed like a pack of cards.

Search and rescue work continued in several major cities, he added.