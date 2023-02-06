Turkey Earthquake: India to send NDRF Teams

TNI Bureau: India has decided to send two teams of NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment to earthquake-hit Turkey for search and rescue operations.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions to offer all possible assistance to cope with the earthquake in Türkiye today, Dr. P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister held a meeting in South Block to discuss immediate relief measures.

It was decided that Search & Rescue Teams of NDRF and Medical Teams along with relief material would be dispatched immediately in coordination with the Government of Republic of Türkiye, the Ministry said.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Apart from two teams of the NDRF, medical teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines.

Besides, relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Government of Republic of Türkiye and Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul.

It is to be noted here that over 1,800 people including 800 from Syria and 1000 from Turkey were killed following two powerful earthquakes in less than 24 hours. The death toll is going up every hour.