Boat Services affected in Chilika due to Fog Conditions

Khurda: The Khurda district administration suspended boat services in Chilika Lake till the fog condition subsides. The decision to this effect was taken following a report of a passenger boat getting stuck in the middle of the water body.

Balugaon SDPO Manas Ranjan Barik, while speaking about the decision said to the media persons that no boats will be allowed to ferry people in the Chilika Lake till the fog condition improves.

It is to be noted here that a passenger boat with around 20 people on the board got stuck in the middle of the lake due to poor visibility following a thick fog in the area this morning. The boat resumed movement only after the fog got cleared.