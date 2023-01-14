Rajashree Swain Death Mystery: Note blames OCA Coach, Official

Cuttack: At a time when police are yet to solve the mystery behind the death of Odisha woman cricketer Rajashree Swain, a handwritten letter has been recovered from the deceased cricketer’s scooter.

According to reports, Gurudujhatia police recovered a hand written note and pen from the dickey of Rajashree’s Scooty and sent it for forensic lab for examination.

In the note, Rajashree is said to have blamed two persons – a coach and a former member of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) responsible for her death. However, police are yet confirm whether the note was written by the deceased cricketer or not.

Rajashree, who was missing since January 11, was found hanging from a tree inside a dense forest near Gurudijhatia in Cuttack district on Friday. Police also had recovered her scooter and helmet from the spot.

While the cause of Swain’s death is yet to be known, her family members alleged that she was under severe mental pressure after being excluded from the Odisha squad for a national-level tournament in Puducherry.