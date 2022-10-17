‘Blackmailer’ Archana Nag’s Bail Plea Rejected

TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of lady blackmailer Archana Nag.

Archana was arrested on charges of honey trapping and blackmailing several politicians, bureaucrats, film directors and businessmen.

According to police, Archana used to develop a friendship with leading people, filmed them and blackmailed them using the obscene photographs and videos.

She was booked under sections 387, 420 and 506 of IPC.

