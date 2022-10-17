Target Killing in Kashmir continues Unabated

TNI Bureau: Emotions ran high as the mortal remains of a slain Kashmiri pandit were consigned to flames in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on Sunday.

In yet another instance of targeted killing, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on Saturday.

Puran Krishan Bhat was gunned down by terrorists near his residence on Saturday in the Chowdhary Gund area of south Kashmir’ Shopian district.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Sujit Kumar said the Kashmir Freedom Fighter (KFF) group, a terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Valley has witnessed number of targeted killings. Several Hindus have been killed.

From May 1 to June 2 this year, terrorists have shot dead 9 people in targeted killings. The victims have been local policemen, Hindu and Sikhs as well migrant labourers.

Krishna Dhaba owner’s son Shot by Militants

Aaskash Mehra, owner of an eatery Krishna Dhaba was shot at on February 17, 2021 near his shop. The attack took place when the European Union delegation was in Kashmir to assess the situation.

Terrorists killed Kashmiri Pandit ML Bindroo

On October 5 2021, Prominent chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of a prominent pharmacy Bindroo Medicate was shot dead at his shop in Srinagar.

Two teachers shot dead by militants in Kashmir school

On October 7, 2021, school principal and a teacher were shot in Srinagar, two days after a pharmacy owner was killed by militants. school principal Supinder Kour and teacher Deepak Chand were killed after being identified as a Sikh and Hindu.

Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit Bal Krishan Bhat

On April 4, Bal Krishan Bhat, whose family runs a medicine store in Chotigam of the district, was shot at by terrorists outside his shop.

Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat shot dead by terrorists

A kashmiri Pandit who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2012-11, was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at his office in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on May 12.

Militants killed J&K TV artist Amreen Bhat

Amreen Bhat, a female television actor was shot dead by terrorists in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday, May 25. Terrorists killed Amreen and injured her 10-year-old nephew Farhan Zubair.

There is no respite to the killings of the innocent Kashmiris. The Kashmiri Pandits are the soft targets to the militants.

Kashmir Valley has witnessed several targeted killings, including police officials, teachers and businessmen. The spate of targeted killings in the Kashmir Valley has sent alarm bells ringing.

It is a matter of serious concern and a big challenge to the government and the security forces.

So what is the use of their staying back in their birth place when they are being killed at their own land?