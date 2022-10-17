Subramanian Swamy slams PM Modi over “Chinese Map” at SCO Summit

TNI Bureau: Veteran leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the latter of ‘betraying’ India’s national interests by attending the SCO meeting in Uzbekistan. Notably, PM Modi had met Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping earlier this year at the summit.

“Modi betrayed India’s national interest by going to SCO meet despite Xi Jinping distributing Chinese map at the event showing Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh as part of China…and with Chinese names in the “official” atlas! Final kick to India: Russia has adopted Chinese names in their map!” he tweeted.

Modi betrayed India’s national interest by going to SCO Meet despite Xi distributing Chinese map in SCO Meet showing Ladakh and Arunachal as part of China and with Chinese names in the “official” Atlas !! Final kick to India:Russia has adopted Chinese names in their map !! — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 16, 2022

“On Twitter I am asked what proof I have for China’s map. It was distributed to all in the SCO meet by Xi. Even Modi got a copy. Did Modi protest? Ask him. In fact many tweeted it then but it was not noticed. Better late than never,” he added further.

Earlier, Chinese envoy Sun Weidong claimed that the situation in eastern Ladakh is “overall stable” as the two sides have moved from the “emergency response” that followed the Galwan valley clashes in June 2020 to “normalised” management.

On the other hand MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that “some steps are required” for the situation to be called completely normal.