BJP’s Mission Nabarangpur: Chhattisgarh Dy CM to hold Meetings in Umerkote

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not leaving any stones unturned to give a tough fight to the State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the upcoming election in Odisha. Now, in its bid to focus on the Nabarangpur Parliamentary constituency, the party is sending Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma to hold meetings in Umerkote.

During the meeting, Sharma will convey the achievements of the last 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will also meet the people of different sections of life including those who are deprived of the schemes of the Modi government and collect their opinions regarding the success of various welfare schemes of the central government.

The Chhattisgarh Dy CM will also meet the party workers and members of Banik Sangha to create awareness about the works of the Modi government and intensify the preparation for the election.

The other reason why the Chhattisgarh Deputy CM is coming to Umerkote is to make the letter given by Prime Minister Modi to reach out to over one crore people of the State for public participation and public cooperation to build a ‘Viksit Bharat.’

Sharma will also encourage them to make Modi the Prime Minister of the country for the third time and help BJP form the government by winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.