Shopping Malls in Bhubaneswar to charge Parking Fee Again!

TNI Bureau: Now parking fee will be collected at shopping malls in Bhubaneswar as BMC has decided to make some changes in the decision of the BDA.

It is to be noted here that the BDA on October 16, 2019 had issued a notification restricting the shopping malls, multiplexes, commercial establishments, hospitals, apartments in Bhubaneswar from charging the parking fee.

Even BDA had warned strict action against those who collect parking fee illegally. However, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to make some changes in the BDA order and people will have to pay parking fee at all shopping malls.

The city civic body took the decision after noticing some people parking their vehicles in the parking slots for an indefinite period.

However, a senior BMC official said that though the decision has been taken in a meeting, but now because of the code of conduct, it is not going to be implemented soon.

Property owners and the public will be notified well in advance of implementation of the BMC decision, informed the official.