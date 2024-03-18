TNI Evening News Headlines – March 18, 2024

➡️ Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Orissa High Court order, nullifying the 2019 election of Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim from Cuttack-Barabati Assembly constituency.
➡️ Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena holds a high-level meeting on deployment of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and State Armed Police Force (SAPF) during the dual elections in Odisha.
➡️Reports: No BJP-BJD Alliance in Odisha. Both parties will fight the elections separately.
➡️A Royal Bengal Tiger has been sighted in Sundargarh district after almost two decades.
➡️Misbehaviour with female foreign national at Lingaraj: Accused servitor, Kundu Mohapatra convicted by court in 28 days, sentenced to 18 months’ jail.
➡️PM Narendra Modi to hold roadshow in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
➡️AAP leader Satyendra Jain surrenders at Tihar jail in New Delhi after Supreme Court rejects bail.
➡️7 killed in Kolkata building collapse.
➡️ECI orders removal of West Bengal DGP, Home Secretaries of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as well as Secretaries of GA Departments of Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh to ensure free and fair elections.
➡️IPS officer Vivek Sahay appointed new Director General of Police of West Bengal after removal of the incumbent DGP Rajeev Kumar by ECI.
➡️Raj Thackeray is likely to join BJP-Shivsena-NCP NDA Grand alliance in Maharashtra.
➡️NDA decides seat-sharing for 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar; BJP to contest 17, JD (U) 16, LJP (Chirag) 5, HAM 1, RLM 1.
➡️Wrestling Federation of India’s ad hoc committee dissolved by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) with immediate effect.
➡️US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold first call in more than a month as tension grows over food crisis, war in Gaza.
➡️Death toll in the Metiabruz building collapse incident rises to 8.
