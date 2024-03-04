BJP wins Chandigarh Sr. Deputy Mayor & Deputy Mayor Posts

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the elections held for the post of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Monday.

BJP’s Kuljeet Singh Sandhu won the election of Senior Deputy Mayor after getting 19 votes. Gurpreet Gabi of Congress got 16 votes while one vote was declared invalid.

Similarly, BJP candidate Rajinder Sharma won the election of Deputy Mayor with 19 votes. Congress+AAP got 17 votes.

It is to be noted here that BJP has 17 councillors in the 35-member municipal house while AAP has 10 members and Congress has seven. The Shiromani Akali Dal has just one councillor.

Initially, the saffron party had 14 members but the number increased to 17 after three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors switched over to it on February 19.