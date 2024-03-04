Former MLA Raju Das, Sitting MLA Premananda Nayak join BJP

TNI Bureau: The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to get stronger with several leaders including former and sitting MLAs joining the party ahead of the upcoming general elections in the State.

In this process, former MLA Raju Das and sitting MLA Premananda Nayak join BJP alongwith their hundreds of supporters.

While Premananda is the MLA of Telkoi assembly constituency in Keonjhar district, Raju is the former MLA of Dhamnagar Assembly constituency in Bhadrak district.

Likes, former Congress legislator Naren Pallai from Bhadrak joined the saffron fold with his supporters.

All of them joined the party in the presence of State party president Manmohan Samal Manmohan Samal and others.

Premananda Nayak (Telkoi) became the fourth sitting MLA after Pradeep Panigrahi (Gopalpur), Prashant Jagdev (Chilika) and Arabinda Dhali (Jayadev) to join BJP.