Orissa HC annuls election of Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim

TNI Bureau: In a major setback to Cuttack-Babarati Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim, the Orissa High Court annulled his election.

The court reportedly annulled his election for failing to furnish detailed information regarding criminal cases against him in affidavit during the filing of nomination.

Former BJD MLA, and at present Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray had filed the petition against Moquim after facing defeat in 2019 Assembly election.

However, this latest development will not have any impact on the political life of the Congress MLA as he is almost completing his tenure, said sources adding that he also cand contest the upcoming elections to be held in the State.

Meanwhile reacting over the verdict of the High Court, his rival Debashish Samantaray said that the Vedic of the court has today proved that Moquim was never an MLA and he had never won from the Cuttack-Babarati assembly constituency.

He further said that Moquim was not the member of this State Assembly which is why he is ineligible to get even the pension of a legislator.