Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty close at all time highs after BJP’s win

Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex scaled record highs on Monday, December 4, as investors cheered the BJP’s clear win in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan among the four states whose election results were declared the previous day.

The Nifty50 marked a new high of 20,602.5, up 1.65 per cent, while the Sensex also marked a new feat, hitting a fresh record high of 68,587.82, up 1.64 per cent over the previous close. Sectorally, amid broad-based buying, while the Oil & Gas and PSU Banking pack led the gains, healthcare, pharma, and media indices lagged in trade today.

