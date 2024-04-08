BJP threatens Govt Officials in the guise of ECI, alleges BJD

TNI Bureau: Hours after the Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today moved the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) alleging violation of model code of conduct by IPS officer DS Kutey, the state ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) made a scathing attack on BJP alleging that it is threatening the government officials in the guise of Election Commission of India (ECI).

While his letter to the ECI, BJD MP and party spokesperson Sasmit Patra alleged that the BJP leaders and candidates are threatening the government officials in the guise of ECI.

They (BJP leaders and candidates) are threatening to transfer the government officials in the guise of ECI, claimed Sasmit Patra adding that the officers would get transferred if don’t cooperate during the upcoming elections.

It is to be noted here that a delegation of the saffron party led by party’s senior leader and former State president Sameer Mohanty filed a complaint with the CEO against IPS officer DS Kutey alleging that he has been working in favour of BJD during election campaigning and committed an offence under Section 129 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

Apart from seeking seizure of Kutey’s mobile phone and inquiry into his call detail record (CDR), they demanded his immediate transfer to other state.