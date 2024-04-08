EC removes VK Pandian’s Name from CMO List: Odisha BJP

By The News Insight

TNI Bureau: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reportedly removed the name of 5T chairman VK Pandian from the list of officials in Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today.

According to BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal, the saffron party on April 4 had raised objection to Pandian continuing to hold government office after actively participating in politics and had filed a complaint in the cVIGIL app in this regard.

Taking cognisance of the complaint in the cVIGIL app, the Election Commission said that being in government post, Pandian violated the model code of conduct, which is in force for the upcoming elections in the state and directed removal of his names from the list of officials in CMO, Biswal said.

