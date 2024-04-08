TNI Evening News Headlines – April 08, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Qutub Minar lit up in solidarity on 30th anniversary of Rwandan genocide that claimed lives of 800,000 people in 1994.
➡️Delhi High Court stays conviction of former Union Minister Dilip Ray in coal scam case to enable him to contest upcoming elections.
➡️ECI approves names of Sarthak Sarangi, Awinash Kumar as new SPs of Berhampur & Khordha.
➡️Vir Vikram Yadav appointed Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri.
➡️Former MP from Bargarh Prabhas Singh resigned from the BJD.
➡️11 injured in LPG cylinder blast in Aamundi village under Patrapur Block in Ganjam district.
➡️Odisha has witnessed forest fire in around 8,000 points so far, till April 7: Reports.
➡️AAP launches ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ campaign to protest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest.
Related Posts

BJP moves ECI against IPS Officer deployed in CMO

Delhi High Court stays conviction of Dilip Ray in Coal Scam…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Qutub Minar lit up in solidarity on 30th anniversary of Rwandan genocide that claimed lives of 800,000 people in 1994.
➡️Sanjay Dutt dismisses rumours about contesting Lok Sabha polls.
➡️Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl against KKR in an IPL match in Chennai.
➡️India’s top singles tennis player Sumit Nagal earns his maiden main draw win at an ATP Masters event.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.