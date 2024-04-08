TNI Evening News Headlines – April 08, 2024

➡️Delhi High Court stays conviction of former Union Minister Dilip Ray in coal scam case to enable him to contest upcoming elections.
➡️ECI approves names of Sarthak Sarangi, Awinash Kumar as new SPs of Berhampur & Khordha.
➡️Vir Vikram Yadav appointed Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri.
➡️Former MP from Bargarh Prabhas Singh resigned from the BJD.
➡️11 injured in LPG cylinder blast in Aamundi village under Patrapur Block in Ganjam district.
➡️Odisha has witnessed forest fire in around 8,000 points so far, till April 7: Reports.
➡️AAP launches ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ campaign to protest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest.
➡️Qutub Minar lit up in solidarity on 30th anniversary of Rwandan genocide that claimed lives of 800,000 people in 1994.
➡️Sanjay Dutt dismisses rumours about contesting Lok Sabha polls.
➡️Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl against KKR in an IPL match in Chennai.
➡️India’s top singles tennis player Sumit Nagal earns his maiden main draw win at an ATP Masters event.
