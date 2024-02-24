BJP slams BJD Govt over Matric Question Paper Leak

TNI Bureau: The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led Odisha government over the English question paper of Matric exam leak.

In a press meet today at the party’s headquarter office, BJB Yuva Morcha State President Abhilash Panda alleged that the state government is not sensitive about the future of the students of Odisha.

Due to the insensitivity of the state government, students and their parents are worried and are in the dark about the future of the children. Because of this, the number of dropout students is increasing and students are not refraining from taking drastic steps like losing their lives, Panda alleged.

He further claimed that at the national level, the suicide rate of students was 12.5 percent, while in Odisha, it is 20 percent due to the mental stress of students.

Like every year, this year too, the matric board exam question paper leak incident has deeply hurt the students and parents of the entire state who are taking the exam. The Biju Janata Dal government has been regularly leaking matric question papers and no one has been held guilty till date after investigating the incident.

“With no official taking responsibility for the repeated question paper leaks and taking no strict action, it is clear that the question paper leak is a deliberate conspiracy of the ruling BJD and a huge racket is working under the direct protection of the ruling party, the saffron leader alleged.

Panda also said, “The state government has installed AI and CCTV cameras to monitor the exams and prevent cheating. But the leak of the question paper and the mastermind behind it could not be guarded.”