TNI Evening News Headlines – February 24, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian visited Bhadrak District, today. He travelled by road for about 50 km, including on bike, all along the Baitarani left embankment.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the formation of 34 NACs across 20 districts and the upgradation of 5 existing NACs into Municipalities in 4 districts.
➡️Odisha Government appointed senior IAS officer Rajesh Prabhakar Patil as the new Commissioner of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).
➡️With the cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood becoming less marked, rainfall activities are very likely in several districts of Odisha till February 28, IMD Bhubaneswar forecasted today.
➡️BSE Odisha dismisses allegations of Matric question paper leak.
➡️Nat Geo India telecasts a documentary ‘Men’s World Cup 2023 Hockey’ in Odisha at 9 pm on February 24.
➡️Assam repeals Muslim Marriage Act in a major step towards Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
➡️ECI asks States/UTs to ensure officers aren’t transferred within same parliamentary constituency.
➡️Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 to come into effect from 1st July, 2024.
➡️PM Modi to lay foundation stone for 28 stations over Eastern Railway under Rs 704 crore scheme on February 26.
➡️Over 5 million (50 lakh) pilgrims visited Ayodhya Ram temple in the first month since opening.
➡️Three-term Tamil Nadu Congress MLA joins BJP.
➡️Haldwani violence mastermind Abdul Malik arrested from Delhi.
➡️Yashasvi Jaiswal has completed 600 runs in this Test series.
➡️IND vs ENG, 4th test, day 2: India 219-7 at stumps, trail England (353) by 134 runs.
➡️Royal Challengers Bangalore score 157/6 against UP Warriorz in their WPL match in Bengaluru.
