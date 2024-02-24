TNI Evening News Headlines – February 24, 2024

➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the formation of 34 NACs across 20 districts and the upgradation of 5 existing NACs into Municipalities in 4 districts.
➡️Odisha Government appointed senior IAS officer Rajesh Prabhakar Patil as the new Commissioner of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).
➡️Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian visited Bhadrak District, today. He travelled by road for about 50 km, including on bike, all along the Baitarani left embankment.
➡️With the cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood becoming less marked, rainfall activities are very likely in several districts of Odisha till February 28, IMD Bhubaneswar forecasted today.
➡️BSE Odisha dismisses allegations of Matric question paper leak.
➡️Nat Geo India telecasts a documentary ‘Men’s World Cup 2023 Hockey’ in Odisha at 9 pm on February 24.
➡️Assam repeals Muslim Marriage Act in a major step towards Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
➡️ECI asks States/UTs to ensure officers aren’t transferred within same parliamentary constituency.
➡️Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 to come into effect from 1st July, 2024.
➡️PM Modi to lay foundation stone for 28 stations over Eastern Railway under Rs 704 crore scheme on February 26.
➡️Over 5 million (50 lakh) pilgrims visited Ayodhya Ram temple in the first month since opening.
➡️Three-term Tamil Nadu Congress MLA joins BJP.
➡️Haldwani violence mastermind Abdul Malik arrested from Delhi.
➡️Yashasvi Jaiswal has completed 600 runs in this Test series.
➡️IND vs ENG, 4th test, day 2: India 219-7 at stumps, trail England (353) by 134 runs.
➡️Royal Challengers Bangalore score 157/6 against UP Warriorz in their WPL match in Bengaluru.
