Insight Bureau: BJP Mahila Morcha held a protest march and deepadana in Puri for justice to Mamita Meher.

Prayers were made to Lord Jagannath for justice to Mamita.

The protest march was attended by BJP leader Lekhashree Samantasinghar, BJP Mahila Morcha president Smruti Pattnaik, Puri BJP MLA Jayanta Kumar Sarangi and hundreds of women.