Sambit takes Mamita Case to National Media; BJP sending Team to Odisha

Insight Bureau: Even as the ruling Biju Janata Dal continued to defend MoS (Home) Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra in Mamita Meher murder case, the BJP has decided to go aggressive without giving an inch to the ruling party in Odisha.

While BJP Mahila Morcha has been working hard to keep the Government on defensive, party’s National Spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra held a presser in New Delhi on this issue.

Narrating the details of Mamita Meher murder case, Govind Sahu’s brutality and Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra’s alleged link, Sambit urged the National Media to wake up to the case.

Sambit wondered why Dibya Shankar Mishra is being protected although there have been several allegations against him for his involvement in the case.

Sambit also confirmed that BJP’s National President JP Nadda has taken serious note of the incident and is sending a 3-member BJP Panel – Vanati Srinivasan, Sunita Duggal, Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury, will visit Odisha soon to conduct a review.

“BJP has taken the inaction by Odissa govt against culprits in Mamita murder case seriously. Our team will meet the family of victim. BJP stands firmly with the family and will take all possible steps to ensure #JusticeForMamita,” tweeted BJP Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan.

