Justice For Mamita: Chhatra Congress holds protests in Bhubaneswar

Insight Bureau: intensifying its demand to drop the Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged complicity in the murder of Mahaling school teacher Mamita Meher, the chhatra congress led a massive rally at bhubaneswar.

The rally started from Forest Park to Naveen Niwas seeking resignation of Dibya Shankar Mishra.

The students broke the barricades when blocked from going to Naveen Niwas. They hurled eggs and tomatoes at the cops.

The BJP also observed 12-hour bandh in Sambalpur today, seeking immediate release of Rs 50 lakh compensation to the family of Mamita meher. On the other hand, the BJP Yuva Morcha has decided to gherao SP offices across the State to further intensify their demand.

BJP president Samir Mohanty will meet the Mamita Meher ‘s family members today.