BJP goes Aggressive with Rice Scheme

TNI Bureau: For almost 14 years, the BJD had the monopoly over ‘Rice Scheme’ in Odisha, saying they are providing Re 1 rice to the poor and needy in the state. The BJP tried to break that convention, but in vain. But, post Covid, the party has gone aggressive to settle it for once and all.

“The Modi Sarkar is providing free rice to 3.25 crore people of Odisha. While 81.35 crore people are getting 5 kg rice free of cost every month, 3.25 crore beneficiaries in Odisha are availing it. Modi Government is spending Rs 8,400 crore per annum on this for Odisha while the State Government is spending just Rs 185 crore for its own scheme,” revealed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with a clear indication that they won’t let this scheme get hijacked under any circumstances.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Even under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Modi Government was providing 90-95% food grains to people in Odisha. Only the remaining part (minor contribution) was being shared by the State Government,” he added.

Dharmendra further added that cost of the rice stands Rs 37.28 per kg. However, Centre takes care of all the cost, giving very little burden on the state so that it provides them to the people at just Re 1 per kg.