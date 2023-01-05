TNI Evening News Headlines – January 5, 2023

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, World Cup Village in Rourkela for the Hockey World Cup; announces Rs 1 crore cash reward to each team member if India wins 2023 Hockey World Cup.

➡️ Supreme Court directs CBI to file status report by January 9 o ver Chit Fund case.

➡️ Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1, 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hits Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR.

➡️ A man from West Bengal’s Siliguri kills wife, chops body into 35 pieces, dumps in canal.

➡️ Another man in an inebriated state urinated on a co-passenger’s blanket on an Air India flight on December 6 while coming from Paris to Delhi.

➡️ G20 foreign ministers to meet in Delhi in March.

➡️ France reiterates support for India as permanent member of UN Security Council.