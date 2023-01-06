Crocodile Census in Similipal; Bird Counting in Bhitarkanika Begin

TNI Bureau: The annual census of crocodiles inside Similipal in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district started by the Forest Department from today.

A total of 16 teams have been engaged for the annual counting of crocodiles in different river systems under Similipal biosphere.

Each team have been provided with all the modern machine, technology and equipment needed for error-free counting of the reptiles, said sources.

The Forest Department has planned to complete the annual census of the crocodiles in Similipal in just two days, added the sources.

Similarly, the annual head counting of birds in Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha’s Kendrapara district began from 5.30 AM and will continue till 1.30 PM today.

Seventeen teams of forest department are carrying out the annual counting of birds in the National Park.