BJP condemns Officers greeting Odisha CM after Poll Victory

Insight Bureau: The BJP State General Secretary Prithviraj Harichandan on Monday criticized the State Government officers who greeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for BJD’s victory in recently held Panchayat and Urban polls.

Yesterday, the Chief Secretary, DGP along with the Odisha Administrative Services Association, Revenue Services, Medical Services Association and other Government officials met the BJD President Naveen Patnaik and congratulated him on party’s victory in the elections, which has created a tarnished chapter in the history of Odisha, BJP State general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan told the presser held at the BJP State headquarters in Bhubaneswar this morning.

He also slammed the officers saying that according to the constitution, bureaucracy is a symbol of neutrality. They should stay away from such anti-democratic activities.