Russia extends help to Ukraine-returned Students in India

Amid the ongoing crisis, Ukraine returned students have received an unexpected help from Russia.

Institutions in Russia and Crimea have reached out the students who were in Ukraine. Not only this but also the counselors based in India and offering admission to their campuses.

The candidates can get admission to Russian medical schools without any additional cost and entrance test.

Before institutions in Kazakhstan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus and Poland have offered there helping hands.

About 140 Indian students, instead of returning to India, arrived in Moldova and got admitted to a government-run institution in Chisinau.

As per Dr. Cornelia Rudoi, International Representative for SUMP, “Until last week, we had 140 Indians who came directly from Ukraine and we admitted them to our university. As a hint of friendship, we will not charge them for this semester and will only start fees from September. We have more capacity and we are open to taking first, second and third year students in the same year so that time is not wasted.”

Some Indian universities have reached out to offer online courses but still proper clarity is not given.

Mahendra Javare Patil, who works as a counselor with several international public medical universities, said VI Vernadsky had offered to accept a number of Indian medical students from the Crimean Federal University.

Amid the ongoing crises, Russia is not an appropriate option for the students are currently even though it allows more than 16,000 Indian medical students.

An email from the Department of International Affairs at Gordno State Medical University in Belarus was sent which read that the authorities are ready to organize a video conference for the students those are willing to join the university.

Some universities are asking students to share their documents, including hours and syllabus of the subjects they have studied, says Dr. Umesh Gurjar who was assisting medical candidates those were wishing to travel to international destinations.

Among all the international options, Georgia seems to be at the top of the list.