Muslim BJP Supporter lynched by Neighbours in Uttar Pradesh

Insight Bureau: In a tragic incident, a Muslim youth was killed by his neighbours after he had celebrated the victory of BJP in the assembly elections. The incident took place in the Kathgharhi village of Ramkola police station in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The youth Babar campaigned for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and distributed sweets after the Yogi Adityanath government was formed. He was severely beaten up by his neighbours and relatives on 20th March 2022.

The youth was referred to the district hospital and then to Lucknow where he died during treatment on Sunday 27th March 2022.

CM Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of Babar Ali and asked to take strict action in the matter.