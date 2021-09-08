TNI Morning News Headlines – September 8, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 762 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 443 quarantine and 319 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 314 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (119).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 8 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (2), Dhenkanal (2), Angul (1), Balasore (1), Kendujhar (1), Koraput (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,070.

➡️ As many as 64,602 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Cyclonic circulation lies over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and another cyclonic circulation lies over East-central Bay of Bengal. IMD issues Yellow Warning for 14 Districts.

➡️ Flood threat in Balasore after Jalaka River swells.

India News

➡️ India reports 37,875 new COVID 19 cases, 39,114 recoveries and 369 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands with 3,30,96,718 including 3,91,256 active cases, 3,22,64,051 cured cases & 4,41,411 deaths.

➡️ A total of 53,49,43,093 samples for COVID19 tested up to 8th September. Of which, 17,53,745 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 70,75,43,018 COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far; 78,47,625 in last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ Kerala recorded 25,772 cases and 189 deaths yesterday.

➡️ A delegation-level talk of National Security Advisors (NSA) between India & Russia underway; NSA Ajit Doval meets Russia’s NSA Nikolai Patrushev in Delhi.

➡️ Bombs hurled at Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh’s house.

➡️ Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits Guerrero, Mexico at 07:17 am today: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Sensex down 27 points in the opening trade, currently at 58,252.39; Nifty at 17,356.90.

World News

➡️ Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne & Defence Minister of Australia Peter Dutton to visit Jakarta, New Delhi, Seoul, Washington & New York.

➡️ US President Biden says he is sure China would try to work out arrangement with Taliban.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 221.8 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.58 Million.

➡️ Pakistan Promoting ‘Culture Of Violence,’ Uses UN Forum For Hate Speech: India at UN.

➡️ Life In Afghanistan Will Be Regulated By Laws Of Holy Sharia: Taliban.

➡️ US top diplomat Blinken visits Qatar in wake of Taliban takeover.