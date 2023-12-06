BJP MPs who resigned from Parliament after Assembly Poll Wins

TNI Bureau: In a significant political development, ten out of twelve Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament (MPs) have tendered their resignations from the Parliament after emerging victorious in the recent state assembly elections held in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Led by BJP Chief JP Nadda, the delegation of MPs, including prominent figures such as Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Riti Pathak, Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap Singh from Madhya Pradesh, and Rajyavardhan Rathore, Kirodi Lal Meena, Diya Kumari from Rajasthan, submitted their resignations to the Speaker.

A notable moment occurred when Prahlad Patel, who secured a win in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections from the Narsingpur constituency, announced his resignation from both the Lok Sabha and his Cabinet position after a meeting with BJP President JP Nadda. Patel stated, “After meeting BJP President JP Nadda, I have resigned as Lok Sabha MP. Soon, I will also resign from the Cabinet.”

However, BJP leaders Baba Balaknath and Renuka Singh are yet to submit their resignations at the time of this report.

The BJP’s triumphant performance in the state assembly elections has paved the way for the party to form the government in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, solidifying its dominance in these key states. The victories signal a substantial shift in the political landscape, with the BJP securing a majority in all three states, dealing a blow to the Congress party.

While the BJP celebrates its success in these states, the Congress party managed to secure a significant win in Telangana, altering the electoral dynamics in the region. The Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana have already submitted their resignation letters to their respective governors.

These state assembly elections were closely watched as a political semi-final ahead of the looming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, providing insights into the current political climate and potential trajectories for the future. The resignations of the BJP MPs from the Lok Sabha reflect a strategic move as the party readies itself to take charge in the newly conquered states.