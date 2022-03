Insight Bureau: BJD’s Sanghamitra Dalai has been elected Mayor of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) by defeating BJP candidate Sabita Suar by a margin of 20, 286 votes.

Sanghamitra secured 66,068 votes while Sabita got 45,782 votes.

Congress candidate Manju Rath 6,768 votes while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate C Priyanka polled more than her – 7453 votes.