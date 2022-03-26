Naveen to visit Delhi; BJP may seek his support in Presidential Polls

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to visit New Delhi on March 29. According to sources, he will be on a three-day visit to the national capital.

There is no clarity on his appointments schedule as of now.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Since he will be in Delhi, BJP and some opposition leaders may meet Naveen Patnaik ahead of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential polls which are to be held in July and August respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the backdrop of the upcoming Presidential elections due in July this year, the support of the Biju Janata Dal and the YSR Congress Party will be crucial.

Notably, the tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.