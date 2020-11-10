Odisha: BJD wins Balasore and Tirtol Assembly Bypolls

BJD retains Tirtol and snatches Balasore Sadar from BJP.

By Sagar Satapathy
BJD wins Balasore and Tirtol
191

TNI Bureau: On the expected lines, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has won both Balasore Sadar and Tirtol assembly seats. While BJD retained Tirtol with a better margin as compared to 2019 elections, they snatched Balasore Sadar from the BJP, beating the sympathy wave.

Related Posts

Rohit shines; Mumbai Indians win IPL 2020

Bihar Elections 2020: BJP, RJD battle for No. 1 Spot

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In Tirtol, Bijay Shankar Das, son of late Bishnu Das secured 88,310 votes (52.91%). His nearest rival Rajkishore Behera of the BJP got 46,607 votes (27.92%). Congress candidate Himanshu Bhusan Mallick managed to get 28,778 votes (17.24%). The victory margin of the BJD was 41,703. Total votes polled in Tirtol – 166,921.

In Balasore, BJD candidate Swarup Kumar Das secured 84,097 votes (51.8%). His nearest rival Manas Ranjan Dutta (BJP) got 70,746 votes (43.58%). Congress candidate Mamata Kundu got 4983 votes (3.07%). The victory margin of the BJD was 13,351. Total votes polled in Balasore – 162,339.

Sagar Satapathy 487 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.