Bihar Elections 2020: BJP, RJD battle for No. 1 Spot

TNI Bureau: The sensational battle between NDA and Mahagathbandhan in Bihar has reached the anti-climax stage now. Even at 8 PM, it’s difficult to predict a clear winner in Bihar.

The NDA is currently leading in 126 seats, while Mahagathbandhan (RJD+) is leading in 110 seats.

There is a tough fight between BJP and RJD to secure the No. 1 spot and become the single largest party in Bihar. BJP is currently leading in 74 seats while RJD is ahead in 73 seats.

At least 12 seats have less than 1000 vote difference. These seats may swing the poll results at any point of time.

➡️ NDA – 126

➡️ Mahagathbandhan – 110

➡️ BJP – 74, JD(U) – 45, VIP – 4, HAM – 3

➡️ RJD – 73, Congress – 20, CPI-ML – 12, CPI – 3, CPI-M – 2

➡️ AIMIM – 5, BSP – 1, Independent – 1