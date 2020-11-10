Rohit shines; Mumbai Indians win IPL 2020

TNI Bureau: The rampaging Mumbai Indians prevailed over Delhi Capitals to lift the IPL 2020 Trophy, which they rightfully deserved. It was Mumbai Indians’ 5th IPL title. They had earlier won in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. They had previously won IPL title in odd years. But, this time, they broke the jinx to win in even year.

Mumbai Indians also retained their title – the only side to win consecutive IPL trophies since CSK (2010 and 2011). Mumbai won in 2019 and 2020.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who was rested from the upcoming Australia tour due to injury, made a great comeback and led from the front to guide his team to victory.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals had posted 156/7 in 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 65 while Rishabh Pant scored 56. For Mumbai, Boult took 3 wickets, while Coulter-Nile took two wickets.

The target was not big and the Mumbai Indians never had any trouble to chase it. They reached 157/5 in 18.4 overs and won the match by 5 wickets. Rohit Sharma was the top scorer with 68. Ishan Kishan remained unbeaten on 33. For Delhi, Nortje took 2/25.

Trent Boult was declared ‘Player of the Match’. Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap with 30 wickets. KL Rahul won the Orange Cap with 670 runs.