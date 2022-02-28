BJD winning 89% Zilla Parishad Seats in Odisha

Insight Bureau: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha is heading for an unprecedented, historic victory in the ongoing Panchayat Polls in Odisha. The party is leading/winning in at least 89% Zilla Parishad Zones.

Out of the 585 Zilla Parishad Zones where results have been declared so far, BJD has won 518 seats, followed by BJP (31) and Congress (29). Independent Candidates and others have won 7 seats.

As per the trends received for 620 Zilla Parishad Zones, BJD is leading/winning in 552, while BJP is ahead in 31. Congress is leading/winning in 30 zones while others are ahead in 7.

315 Zilla Parishad Zones went to counting on Day 1 on February 26. On the second day on February 27, counting was held in 305 Zilla Parishad Zones. Counting will be held across 231 ZP Zones today. All results are expected to be declared by tonight. BJD is expected to win more than 700 seats this time – a new record.