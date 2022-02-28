In PICs: Schools for Class 1-7 reopen in Odisha

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  Students returned to schools with joy after the schools in Odisha resumed physical sessions for students of classes 1 to 7 on Monday with the Covid-19 situation improving in the State.

The School and Mass Education Department has made all arrangements for sanitisations of the classrooms. The classes will be held from 9 am to 1 pm.

Check out the latest photos of school reopening:

