In PICs: Schools for Class 1-7 reopen in Odisha

Insight Bureau: Students returned to schools with joy after the schools in Odisha resumed physical sessions for students of classes 1 to 7 on Monday with the Covid-19 situation improving in the State.

Students look happy and excited to be back on campus as the schools have opened for physical classes after a gap of two years.

The School and Mass Education Department has made all arrangements for sanitisations of the classrooms. The classes will be held from 9 am to 1 pm.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Check out the latest photos of school reopening: