In PICs: Schools for Class 1-7 reopen in Odisha
Students look happy and excited to be back on campus as the schools have opened for physical classes after a gap of two years.
Insight Bureau: Students returned to schools with joy after the schools in Odisha resumed physical sessions for students of classes 1 to 7 on Monday with the Covid-19 situation improving in the State.
Students look happy and excited to be back on campus as the schools have opened for physical classes after a gap of two years.
The School and Mass Education Department has made all arrangements for sanitisations of the classrooms. The classes will be held from 9 am to 1 pm.
Check out the latest photos of school reopening:
Comments are closed.