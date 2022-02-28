Russia-Ukraine War: 10 Key Developments (February 28)

Insight Bureau: There is no respite from fighting and loss of lives in Ukraine although “peace talks” scheduled today may bring some positive results. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to get support from the West in its fight against the mighty Russia.

India abstained from a procedural vote taken in the UN Security Council to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. India expressed deep dissatisfaction over the events that are blocking the evacuation process involving its Nationals.

Key Developments Here

➡️ While Russia continues with its offensive against key Ukrainian Cities, Ukraine resorted to massive “Information War” with the support of US, EU and other Western Countries.

➡️ 11 Countries voted for the resolution, while Russia voted against it. India, China and UAE abstained from voting. It was only the 11th such emergency session of the General Assembly since 1950 – 1st in four decades. While no veto power is exercised here, the decision of the UNGA will be non-binding.

➡️ India regretted the violence and loss of lives in Russia-Ukraine War, called for immediate cessation to violence. India welcomed the scheduled peace talks between Russia and Ukraine on Belarus border. India cited the complex and uncertain situation prevailed at the border crossings to evacuate its nationals from Ukraine while abstained from voting.

➡️ The European Union has approved €450 million in weapons to Ukraine. Fighter Jets will be provided too.

➡️ Oil prices have surged by over 5%. Russia’s Ruble falls to 117 per US Dollar, a decline of 41%.

➡️ Russian media has reported that Moscow is working on a plan to evacuate Russian nationals from Europe.

➡️ Reports have suggested that Belarus is all set to join Russia’s invasion by sending troops to fight in Ukraine.

➡️ The “peace talks” between Russia and Ukraine will be held today.

➡️ An emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly to be held today at 10 AM (New York time). Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly will preside over the Session.