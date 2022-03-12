BJD strongly condemns Prashant Jagdev’s Violent Act

Insight Bureau: Hours after Chilika MLA Prashant Kumar Jagdev rammed his car into a crowd near Banpur Block Office in Khordha district on Saturday, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) condemned the act.

Addressing a presser, BJD spokesperson Dr. Sasmit Patra said that the barbaric act by Chilika MLA Jagdev is highly condemnable.

“Violence has no place in democracy and such a violent act is shocking and unfortunate”, he said.

“We are sure that the Police and administration will take the strongest action against the accused as per law”, he stated.

“The Chilika MLA was suspended from the party earlier for his behaviour. Appropriate action will be taken at the right time,” he added.

Odisha Government will conduct a fair and unbiased probe into the matter, assured Sasmit while assuring a speedy recovery to the injured.