Jhulan Goswami creates history, becomes highest wicket-taker in Women’s World Cup history
India registered a comfortable victory over West Indies by a margin of 155 runs in their third game against West Indies in Hamilton.
Insight Bureau: India pacer Jhulan Goswami on Saturday achieved yet another milestone in her career.
Jhulan became the leading wicket-taker in the history of Women’s Cricket World Cup.
She picked her 40th wicket of the tournament against the West Indies when she dismissed Anisa Mohammed on 2.
List of Top wicket-takers in Women’s Cricket World Cup:
➡️ Jhulan Goswami (India) – 40
➡️ Lynn Fullston (Australia) – 39
➡️ Carole Hodges (England) – 37
➡️ Clare Taylor (England) – 36
