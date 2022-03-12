Russia targets Ammunition Depot near Kyiv

Insight Bureau: As the Russian Troops launched a massive attack on Kyiv, an ammunition depot in Vasylkiv, Kyiv Oblast, caught fire.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

At least 6 Russian Missiles were fired at the local military airfield. An Oil Depot in Vasylkiv, 36 km south of Kyiv, was caught fire.

Russian ground forces are now 25 kilometers (15 miles) away from the center of Kyiv.