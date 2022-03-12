Russia targets Ammunition Depot near Kyiv

At least 6 Russian Missiles were fired at the local military airfield. An Oil Depot in Vasylkiv, 36 km south of Kyiv, was caught fire.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Russia targets Ammunition Depot near Kyiv
Insight Bureau: As the Russian Troops launched a massive attack on Kyiv, an ammunition depot in Vasylkiv, Kyiv Oblast, caught fire.

Russian ground forces are now 25 kilometers (15 miles) away from the center of Kyiv.

