BJD names Sulochana Das as Mayor Candidate for BMC

Insight Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today announced its candidates for the post of Mayor of Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and Cuttack Municipal Corporations respectively.

Sulochana Das, the BJD Spokesperson, former Journalist and present State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities has been nominated as BJD candidates for the post of Mayor in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporations (BMC).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While Congress has finalised its candidate for Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) with Giribala Behera being projected as the Mayor candidate, the BJP is likely to announce its candidates for all posts.

List of BJD Candidates for the post of Mayor:

1.Sanghamitra Dalei (Berhampur Municipal Corporation)

2.Sulochana Das (Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation)

3.Rajya Sabha MP Subash Singh (Cuttack Municipal Corporation)