BJD MPS reiterates demand for opening of Awas Plus Portal for Odisha Households
Insight Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MPs on Thursday reiterated Odisha’s demand for opening of the Awas Plus Portal of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) for inclusion of more than 6 lakh eligible households from Odisha under PMAY (G).

Today during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, the BJD MPs Dr. Sasmit Patra, Dr. Amar Patnaik and Sujeet Kumar raised the issue of Centre for not opening the Awas Plus Portal of PMAY (Gramin) for addition of 6 lakh houses of Odisha which comprises of primarily tribals from the western, southern and Koraput-Balangir-Kalahandi (KBK) districts of Odisha.

They further stated that despite Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s repeated requests, the Awas Portal is not being opened while it was opened for Karnataka to add 25 lakh houses on 13th January, 2022.

Earlier, Odisha Housing & Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena on Monday wrote to Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh, reiterating the demand for the opening of Aawaas+ portal by the Centre to synchronize the data of 6.65 lakh households in the State.

 

