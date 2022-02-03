Schools and Colleges to reopen from Feb 7 in Odisha

Insight Bureau: Odisha Government on Thursday decided to reopen schools and colleges across the State from February 7. This was informed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra today.

As per the announcement, physical classes of students from class 8 to above will reopen from February 7 across the State. Hostels associated with the schools, colleges, universities and training centres will reopen as well from February 7 in adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines.

He further stated that classes for students from Nursery to 7 will reopen from February 14.

Students are allowed to attend classes either online or offline mode in consultation with their parents.

While the students up to Class 9 and Class 11 will be done through class assessment. Examination for standard 10, 12 and higher education institutions will be conducted as per the orders and guidelines of respective Boards/Councils/Regulatory authorities.

Short-term courses, trainings, workshops, skill development training programmes etc. should be allowed in physical mode.

Duration of the summer holiday can be decreased by different departments.