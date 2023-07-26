BJD MP Sasmit Patra strongly bats for Women’s Reservation Bill

New Delhi TNI Bureau: In a recent session at the Rajya Sabha, BJD (Biju Janata Dal) member Sasmit Patra addressed several critical issues concerning women’s representation and the inclusion of marginalized communities in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list.

During the debate, Sasmit Patra expressed the BJD’s support for a Bill aiming to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) order, 1950, to include certain communities in the ST list in Chhattisgarh. Additionally, he stressed the importance of passing the women’s reservation Bill to enable greater representation of women from various communities, including tribal groups, in Parliament. To illustrate the potential for impactful leadership, he pointed to the exemplary role of President Droupadi Murmu.

Sasmit Patra also advocated for the inclusion of 169 more communities in Odisha into the ST list. Furthermore, he emphasized the significance of adding languages such as Ho, Mundari, and Bhumij to the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution to promote linguistic diversity and cultural preservation.

In his address, Patra also requested the waiver of 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on kendu leaf, an essential livelihood source for around 10 lakh tribal women in Odisha who depend on its plucking. This move is aimed at enhancing the economic conditions of these tribal communities.

Lastly, the BJD member brought attention to the plight of several tribals who were deprived of housing benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), a government scheme aimed at providing affordable housing to rural citizens.

Overall, the issues raised by Sasmit Patra highlight the need for greater inclusion, representation, and support for marginalized communities, especially women and tribes, to ensure their socio-economic and political empowerment.